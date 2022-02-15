Video
Walk-in Covid vaccines for children above 12: Zahid

Published : Tuesday, 15 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 167
Staff Correspondent

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Monday said that from now children aged 12 or above will get walk-in coronavirus vaccines without registration in the country.
Zahid Maleque made the disclosure at the Suhrawardy Hospital while inaugurating 126 new dialysis beds of four hospitals in the capital on Monday.
He said, "Children above 12 years can now receive Covid-19 vaccine without any registration. The government has eased the vaccination requirements to ensure vaccines for all which will be done by registering on the spot."
The Health Minister said that the country is relieved that the health sector has succeeded in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic. Due to the success of the health sector, Bangladesh has been able to vaccinate more than 17 crore people or 75 per cent of the people of the country.
Speaking as chief guest on the occasion, the Health Minister said, "The country is in a good position where the whole world is in turmoil to tackling the
Covid-19 pandemic. Our remittances are on the rise, there is no food crisis in the country, and works on all mega projects including implementation of Padma Bridge are in full swing. Despite the pandemic, economic growth has not slowed down but has increased, four new medical universities are being set up, 20 new medical colleges are being constructed, and work is underway to make 10-bed ICU unit and 10-bed dialysis unit in all district hospitals of the country."
Regarding the increase in the number of beds in Suhrawardy Hospital, Zahid Maleque said that the hospital used to have 800 beds. We have now made it 1350 beds by expanding it upwards. Work is underway to add 240 new beds.


