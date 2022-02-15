Pahela Falgun, Valentine's Day bring back joy in Dhaka streets  



A young girl blows colour into the wind to welcome 'Pahela Falgun,' first day of the Bengali month of Falgun also the first day of Spring. The photo was taken from Suhrawardy Udayan on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Over the past couple of years, people, particularly in Bangladesh, had become

used to celebrating a two-day festivity in February, with the 13th being the day of Pohela Falgun and the 14th as Valentine's Day. However, both the days are being celebrated on February 14, due to the changes made in the Bengali calendar.

Bengali youths attired in their best come out of home to celebrate the first day of the Bengali month of Falgun coinciding with the Valentine's Day on Monday. This photo was taken from Suhrawardy Udayan in the capital. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Keeping pace with the rest of the world, Bangladeshis also celebrate Valentine's Day with their beloved ones. Valentine's Day, also called Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, is an ancient Roman tradition which has been celebrated in European countries for ages. -UNB









Dhaka has worn a colorful look as festival-loving Bangladeshi people are celebrating the first day of the most anticipated season Basanta (Spring) and globally celebrated Valentine's Day on Monday, all amid the pandemic.Over the past couple of years, people, particularly in Bangladesh, had becomeused to celebrating a two-day festivity in February, with the 13th being the day of Pohela Falgun and the 14th as Valentine's Day. However, both the days are being celebrated on February 14, due to the changes made in the Bengali calendar.Falgun is the eleventh month in the Bengali calendar and the first month of the season, Spring, the king of all the six seasons that brings back warm sunshine, budding flowers and dancing of birds.Keeping pace with the rest of the world, Bangladeshis also celebrate Valentine's Day with their beloved ones. Valentine's Day, also called Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, is an ancient Roman tradition which has been celebrated in European countries for ages. -UNB