Nurul Huda goes satisfied with EC's performance, takes pride in its neutrality

CEC's Farewell Press Confce HeldOutgoing Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda on Monday said, "We have faced many challenges during our last five years in office. But, we have fulfilled our responsibility by working hard and there was no lack of

impartiality."

He expressed this at a farewell press conference on Monday morning at the Lakeview premises of the Nirbachan Bhaban in Agargaon.

Highlighting the various weaknesses of the Election Commission's election

the last five years, a journalist asked the CEC, "Would you be embarrassed for any reason if you go to relatives or meet members of the civil society?"

In response to the question, the CEC said, "Not at all. There was no lack of law and order in the election. We have tried our best to work as neutral. So there is no embarrassment, no weakness. There is no shortage."

He said, "We have completed all the elections legally with utmost neutrality. Political parties came to dialogue. I had given time to everyone. But, later many of them did not go to the polls, did not vote, so I could not satisfy everyone."

In response to letters from prominent citizens to the President and the Anti-Corruption Commission regarding the EC's corruption, the CEC said, "The allegations are completely baseless and false. The issue of audit objections has come up. Every ministry in the country has audit objections of hundreds of crores of taka due to forgetfulness or misinterpretation of rules and regulations or due to intentional or unintentional reasons. They are disposed of through various processes. In this case, if someone is responsible, action is taken. Excess cost is refundable. Some of our audit objections have been resolved. The rest have not been solved yet."

"We have completed all the elections," the CEC said adding that we have held a total of 6,690 elections. We have done a lot of work outside our routine work. We have done a lot of law reform work as well. We trained 24,881 people to conduct elections.

In the press conference, Election Commissioner Md Rafiqul Islam and Kabita Khanam also spoke. At that time, Additional Secretary of EC Ashok Kumar Debnath and Joint Secretary SM Asaduzzaman were present.

Another Election Commissioner Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury did not come due to illness. As before, Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukder did not join the briefing with his colleagues but gave a separate briefing in his room at noon.









