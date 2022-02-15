Momen talks with UAE FM to pave way for PM's visit next month

Bangladesh and UAE are set to review the bilateral relations ahead of expected visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to the UAE in next month to elevate the relationship to a comprehensive partnership.

In line with the idea, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen held a bilateral meeting with his UAE counterpart Abdullah-bin-Zayed Al Nahyan in Dubai on Sunday and discussed the issues of mutual interest and upcoming visit.

Prior to the PM's scheduled visit, Foreign Minister Dr Momen is now visiting UAE with a seven-member delegation team to the UAE to complete the final tasks of the meetings agendas.

During his stay in Abu Dhabi, Dr Momen also met the Director General, IRENA and attended several programmes including the Bangladesh Business Council meeting in Dubai and seminar organized at Dubai EXPO 2020 by Bangladesh Tourism Board, seminar at Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research, in Abu Dhabi, Foreign Ministry said.

Two Foreign Ministers agreed to organize some special events to mark the twin golden jubilee of nationhood of Bangladesh and UAE, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

During the meeting, both the Foreign Ministers recalled the existing excellent bilateral relations between the two countries and underlined the need to work together in all areas of cooperation to the mutual benefits of the two peoples.

Dr Momen congratulated the UAE leadership and people on their 50th anniversary of their nationhood while appreciating the spectacular achievements during the last five decades.











