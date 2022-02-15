Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 1:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Momen talks with UAE FM to pave way for PM's visit next month

Published : Tuesday, 15 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 216
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh and UAE are set to review the bilateral relations ahead of expected visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to the UAE in next month to elevate the relationship to a comprehensive partnership.
In line with the idea, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen held a bilateral meeting with his UAE counterpart Abdullah-bin-Zayed Al Nahyan in Dubai on Sunday and discussed the issues of mutual interest and upcoming visit.
Prior to the PM's scheduled visit, Foreign Minister Dr Momen is now visiting UAE with a seven-member delegation team to the UAE to complete the final tasks of the meetings agendas.
During his stay in Abu Dhabi, Dr Momen also met the Director General, IRENA and attended several programmes including the Bangladesh Business Council meeting in Dubai and seminar organized at Dubai EXPO 2020 by Bangladesh Tourism Board, seminar at Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research, in Abu Dhabi, Foreign Ministry said.
Two Foreign Ministers agreed to organize some special events to mark the twin golden jubilee of nationhood of Bangladesh and UAE, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.  
During the meeting, both the Foreign Ministers recalled the existing excellent bilateral relations between the two countries and underlined the need to work together in all areas of cooperation to the mutual benefits of the two peoples.  
Dr Momen congratulated the UAE leadership and people on their 50th anniversary of their nationhood while appreciating the spectacular achievements during the last five decades.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ukraine hints at concessions to Russia as Scholz heads to region
Romania to open Consular mission in Dhaka for 3 months
Atmospheric methane levels now triple the pre-industrial marks
Khairuzzaman to be brought back soon, says Shahriar
Govt needs Tk 28,000cr for fertilizer subsidy, says Minister
Covid: 19 more deaths, 4,692 cases recorded in 24hrs
Amar Ekushey Book Fair begins today
Walk-in Covid vaccines for children above 12: Zahid


Latest News
Ukraine crisis: German Chancellor Scholz heads to Moscow
PM: Coast Guard to be modernised for new responsibilities
Israeli Prime Minister visits Bahrain for 1st time
Bangladesh pushes Canada to deport Bangabandhu killer Nur Chy
PM to open Ekushey Book Fair at 3pm
Malaysia High Court halts deportation of Khairuzzaman to Dhaka
UEFA to reward fans with 30,000 free tickets for finals
Champagne sales hit record as fizz returns with pandemic recovery
Gas supply in some Dhaka areas to remain suspended for 4 hrs
Brazil v Argentina World Cup qualifier to be replayed
Most Read News
West Bengal resumes incoming int'l flights from Feb 15
BUET, JU host workshop on inclusive edu in Bangladesh
Ukraine leader says NATO membership would 'ensure our security'
Child killed in Mymensingh road accident
Ukraine wants talks with Russia within 48 hrs
Hijab dispute: Indian state re-opens some schools
Children aged 12-17 to get vaccine without any document
Palestinian teen killed in West Bank clashes with Israeli troops
BNP fails to discharge its responsibility as opposition party: Hasan
Opposition chief whip Ranga's wife passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft