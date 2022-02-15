Video
Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 1:50 PM
Home Business

Banking Events

BRAC Bank to provide banking services to internet service providers

Published : Tuesday, 15 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Business Desk

BRAC Bank Ltd and Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB) have joined hands to facilitate financing for entrepreneurs in internet service.
The partnership of the two organizations will enable easy access to finance to internet service providing companies as they strive for market expansion across the country. It will be a boost for the country's ISP sector as eligible members of ISPAB can now avail collateral-free loan through the bank's One-Stop-Service and transaction solutions from BRAC Bank.
Syed Abdul Momen, Deputy Managing Director and Head of SME Banking, BRAC Bank; and Md Emdadul Hoque, President, ISPAB; signed an agreement to this effect at the bank's head office in Dhaka recently, says a press release.
Commenting on the agreement, Syed Abdul Momen, Deputy Managing Director and Head of SME Banking, BRAC Bank, said: "We hope with this easy access to finance facility, the ISP companies will be able to scale up their operations and ensure internet service across the country. In this digital era, internet has become a way of our life - be it doing business, education, healthcare, banking etc. Internet is instrumental to economic development and national progress. We are pleased to form this partnership with ISPAB which we believe would pave the way for a phenomenal growth in the sector."
Md Emdadul Hoque, President, ISPAB, said: "ICT entrepreneurs are bringing in new innovation and injecting dynamism in the economy. They are complementing the government's vision of Digital Bangladesh by spreading internet network throughout the country. With this banking and financing facilities from BRAC Bank, we will now be able to expand broadband network and serve customers across the country."



