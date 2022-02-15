AIBL holds business performance meeting



Business Performance Meeting with the Corporate Branches of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL) was held at the Head Office of the Bank recently, says a press release.Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank, Alhajj Salim Rahman inaugurated the meeting as chief guest.Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury presided over the meeting.Among others Deputy Managing Directors S M Jaffar, Shabbir Ahmed, Md. Shafiqur Rahman, Syed Masodul Bari, Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Mohammed Nadim, Abed Ahmed Khan and Abdullah Al Mamun were present in the meeting. Managers of Corporate Branches of the Bank participated.