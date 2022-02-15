Union Bank opens Gokarnaghat Bazar sub-branch



Md. Habibur Rahman, Additional Managing Director of Union Bank Ltd inaugurated the bank's Gokarnaghat Bazar Sub-Branch, Brahmanbaria as chief guest through video conference from Head Office, Dhaka recently, says a press release.Deputy Managing Director Hasan Iqbal, Md. Nazrul Islam, SEVP Golam Mostafa, Md. Abdul Kader and former Panel Mayor and President of Gokarnaghat Bazar Driving Committee Alhaj Md. Ferdous Miah were present as special guests.Besides, senior officials of head office of the bank, local elite of Brahmanbaria were present at the ceremony. A Doa-Mahfil was also organised on the occasion.