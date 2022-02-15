Love is in the air and on the ground with Emirates!

Travellers flying with Emirates on February 14, whether headed for their romantic getaway or the mid-term school break, could look forward to some Valentine's Day goodies to sweeten their journey in the air, and on the ground in Emirates' dedicated lounges for premium customers.

The airline offered Valentine's Day inspired sweets like brownies and mini red velvet cupcakes as take-aways to customers in all cabin classes. Customers seeking a last minute Valentine's Day gift or surprise, could enjoy a 15% discount on duty free items from Emirates RED. Emirates' ice entertainment system offered exciting Classic romance movies including: Sleepless in Seattle, A Star is Born (2018), Gone with the Wind, Doctor Zhivago, Casablanca, From Here to Eternity and others. Customers could also enjoy specially curated music playlists - Love is in the Air and Romantic Moments - offering 123 tracks from top artists and balladeers such as Michael Bublé, UB40, Céline Dion, Lionel Richie, Al Green and more.

Emirates also re-opened its popular A380 Onboard Lounge, with safety measures in place to ensure customers can socialise at 40,000 feet, and enjoy snacks, cocktails and company during their flight with peace of mind.

On ground, First and Business Class customers and eligible Emirates Skywards frequent flyers, could enjoy a range of Valentine's Day inspired desserts such as chocolate hearts, heart-shaped mud cake, chocolate-covered strawberries with coconut, and orange ginger panna cotta with berries and pistachios. These variety of treats were available in the 19 dedicated Emirates lounges already re-opened across its network, as well as its signature Emirates Lounges in Dubai airport. All lounges serve a range of complimentary premium drinks.

Emirates serves Bangladesh with 21 weekly flights and is the only airline to first class service to and from the country, according to a press release.



















