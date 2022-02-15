Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 1:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

iValue, VMware to operate in BD, Nepal, Bhutan

Published : Tuesday, 15 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Business Correspondent

iValue InfoSolutions with VMware, one of the best in their verticals will now be engaging in Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan to augment the adoption of workload optimization through Digitization and Application Modernisation.
"The next economic growth is expected in the BBIN (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India & Nepal) corridor with Bangladesh being the centrifugal force for economic development in the region. iValue InfoSolutions has positioned itself strategically by opening local entities and participating in the economic growth.
"iValue's endeavour would be to build an eco-system with the partner community to accelerate adoption of VMware technology offerings to their end-customers. Furthermore, iValue thorough its teaming agreements will allow partners to participate and enhance their offerings of VMware in their respective markets. VMware's 2021 VMware Market Insights Report shows 53% of all applications are expected to be modernized by 2024, and the growth of multi-cloud is expected to grow in concert." said Ramesh Umashankar, CEO for iValue International Business in a statement.
"There has been a seismic change in the way we work. As organizations in high-growth geographies like Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan transition to an anywhere organization, it's not just about empowering more employees to work from home, but creating a new model of flexibility that enables employees to collaborate and innovate in more seamless and secure ways. We're excited to work with iValue to help make this a reality for employees no matter where they are," said Venkatesh Murali, Head of Channels, Nascent and Vietnam, VMware.
iValue has always given preference to Digital Assets Protection, Optimization & Transformation area, leveraging Customer Life Cycle and Product Life Cycle Adoption frameworks. As a top technology enabler, iValue fosters innovation through delivering integrated offerings that power Data, Network & Application (DNA) management for enterprises.
iValue helps organisations look at and reimagine their existing IT infrastructure smartly, efficiently & effectively. iValue has an added advantage of having top 100 brands as a loyal customer base across more than eight verticals, with 5x times market growth and a robust team in 13+ locations.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BRAC Bank to provide banking services to internet service providers
AIBL holds business performance meeting
Union Bank opens Gokarnaghat Bazar sub-branch
Efficient management for rooftop solar equipment underscored
Love is in the air and on the ground with Emirates!
iValue, VMware to operate in BD, Nepal, Bhutan
BB's role in steering economic recovery appreciated
Walton launches new models of speaker


Latest News
Ukraine crisis: German Chancellor Scholz heads to Moscow
PM: Coast Guard to be modernised for new responsibilities
Israeli Prime Minister visits Bahrain for 1st time
Bangladesh pushes Canada to deport Bangabandhu killer Nur Chy
PM to open Ekushey Book Fair at 3pm
Malaysia High Court halts deportation of Khairuzzaman to Dhaka
UEFA to reward fans with 30,000 free tickets for finals
Champagne sales hit record as fizz returns with pandemic recovery
Gas supply in some Dhaka areas to remain suspended for 4 hrs
Brazil v Argentina World Cup qualifier to be replayed
Most Read News
West Bengal resumes incoming int'l flights from Feb 15
BUET, JU host workshop on inclusive edu in Bangladesh
Ukraine leader says NATO membership would 'ensure our security'
Child killed in Mymensingh road accident
Ukraine wants talks with Russia within 48 hrs
Hijab dispute: Indian state re-opens some schools
Children aged 12-17 to get vaccine without any document
Palestinian teen killed in West Bank clashes with Israeli troops
BNP fails to discharge its responsibility as opposition party: Hasan
Opposition chief whip Ranga's wife passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft