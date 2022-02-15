iValue, VMware to operate in BD, Nepal, Bhutan

iValue InfoSolutions with VMware, one of the best in their verticals will now be engaging in Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan to augment the adoption of workload optimization through Digitization and Application Modernisation.

"The next economic growth is expected in the BBIN (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India & Nepal) corridor with Bangladesh being the centrifugal force for economic development in the region. iValue InfoSolutions has positioned itself strategically by opening local entities and participating in the economic growth.

"iValue's endeavour would be to build an eco-system with the partner community to accelerate adoption of VMware technology offerings to their end-customers. Furthermore, iValue thorough its teaming agreements will allow partners to participate and enhance their offerings of VMware in their respective markets. VMware's 2021 VMware Market Insights Report shows 53% of all applications are expected to be modernized by 2024, and the growth of multi-cloud is expected to grow in concert." said Ramesh Umashankar, CEO for iValue International Business in a statement.

"There has been a seismic change in the way we work. As organizations in high-growth geographies like Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan transition to an anywhere organization, it's not just about empowering more employees to work from home, but creating a new model of flexibility that enables employees to collaborate and innovate in more seamless and secure ways. We're excited to work with iValue to help make this a reality for employees no matter where they are," said Venkatesh Murali, Head of Channels, Nascent and Vietnam, VMware.

iValue has always given preference to Digital Assets Protection, Optimization & Transformation area, leveraging Customer Life Cycle and Product Life Cycle Adoption frameworks. As a top technology enabler, iValue fosters innovation through delivering integrated offerings that power Data, Network & Application (DNA) management for enterprises.

iValue helps organisations look at and reimagine their existing IT infrastructure smartly, efficiently & effectively. iValue has an added advantage of having top 100 brands as a loyal customer base across more than eight verticals, with 5x times market growth and a robust team in 13+ locations.



















