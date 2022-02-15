Walton launches new models of speaker

Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited has launched two new models of 2.1 multimedia speaker under its sound device brand 'Chorus'.

The speakers modeled as WS2129 and WS2160 have many advanced features including subwoofers and remote control which will ensure melodious sound.

The attractive designed speakers will let users get unique feeling while listening music, watching movies or playing games, says a press release.

The tech giant comes up with these two new models of speakers in the beginning of February as it has been producing and marketing speakers, soundbars and audio accessories to meet the customers' huge demand. Both of the speakers have subwoofers with both devices are capable of giving full range sound. Other facilities include multi-mode Bluetooth, USB playback, AUX, FM radio etc. Users can enjoy their favorite music directly from those sources. Necessary information can also be seen through LED displays.

WS2160 model of speaker has a 30 watt subwoofer with two speakers of 15 watts. The speaker has a built-in 3-channel power amplifier that will give users a unique experience in listening music. It also features a remote control, which allows users to control or change the audio volume remotely. The speaker is priced at BDT 4,950.

Meanwhile, WS2129 model speaker has a 20 watt subwoofer with two 5 watts satellite speakers along with built-in 3-channel power amplifier and remote control. This model is priced at BDT 3,650 only.



























