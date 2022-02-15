Up to Tk 500 rebate on Samsung smartphone at Pickaboo

Throughout the month of February, customers can enjoy a maximum discount of 5% up to 500 Taka on bKash payment while purchasing Samsung smartphone from e-commerce platform Pickaboo.

They can avail this offer as many times as they wish during the campaign period, says a press release.

Customers will get this discount only if they buy Samsung smartphone and make payment through bKash. For this, customer needs to pay through bKash payment gateway from Pickaboo's website.

It is convenient to make payment through bKash payment gateway. For this, customer needs to go to Pickaboo's website, select desired Samsung smartphone and check out after adding it to the cart.

The next step is to select the delivery method after providing personal information and select bKash payment option from the list of payment methods. Then customer has to tap on 'Place Order' and it will redirect to bKash payment gateway.

Once the bKash number, verification code and bKash PIN are entered correctly, the payment will be completed and the discount will be credited to customer's account instantly.











