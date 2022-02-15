Video
Tuesday, 15 February, 2022
GP, itel tie up to launch affordable 4G smartphone

Published : Tuesday, 15 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Grameenphone (GP) has partnered with popular smartphone brand itel to launch the cobranded handset itel A23 Pro in Bangladesh with an aim to bring affordable 4G smartphones into the market to enable advanced connectivity for people from all walks  of life across the country.
The cobranded 4G smartphone itel A23 Pro is available in the market at only BDT 4,990. To know more details about the handset, please visit grameenphone.com
Accordingly GP customers are going to enjoy 12GB free internet (3GB+9GB Bioscope streaming) with 7days validity upon purchasing this itel A23 Pro handset. On successful tagging customer will also receive a 30-days free Prime Pass of Bioscope, Zee5, and Cinematic.
Once tagged, customers can purchase a special device combo pack of 10GB+200 minutes with 30days validity at only BDT 299. This exclusive pack can be availed for up to 6 months, says a press release.
A launching ceremony in this regard was held at GPHouse where Mohammad Sajjad Hasib, Chief Marketing Officer, Md Mahbubul Alam Bhuiyan, Head of Product, Sarder Showkat Ali, Head of Device, VAS and Roaming  Grameenphone, and Rezwanul Hoque, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Transsion Bangladesh Limited and Khairul Basher, Head of Communication of Grameenphone unveiled the affordable co-branded device.   
itel A23 Pro is a VoLTE enabled 4G smartphone equipped with the dual 4G SIM slot. It has a 5-inch big display, 1.4 GHz quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, and 8GB ROM. It also has a 2MP rear camera and a VGA front camera with flash, backed by a standard 2400 mAh battery. The value for money smartphone comes with a face unlock feature and is available in two attractive colors - Lake Blue and Sapphire Blue.
"In this journey, our device partner itel has been playing a pivotal role in bringing affordable 4G devices for our loved and valued customers. We look forward to unleashing the full potential of digitalisation by ensuring the benefits of 4G across Bangladesh," the press release quoted GP Chief Marketing Officer Sajjad Hasib as saying.
Transsion Bangladesh Limited Chief Executive Officer Rezwanul Hoque, said, "Thanks to Grameenphone for staying with itel and catering to the needs of the customers. Hopefully, this cost effective smartphone, A23 Pro with the best 4G offer at an affordable price will definitely win the hearts of the people."


