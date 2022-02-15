Business Events

DPDC Managing Director Eng Bikash Dewan handing over the approval letter to Jamuna Meter Industries Ltd (JMIL) Managing Director Abul Kalam Bhuiyan, authorizing to distribute 'Eastern" brand Single Phase prepaid meter produced by JMIK, among the customers of the DPDC (Dhaka Power Distribution Company) at DPDC Conference Room in the capital on Sunday.Ladies attend an exciting Winter Cake Festival (Pita Utshob) on the rooftop of Lavista Restaurant on Bangabandhu Sarak in Naraynganj city on Sunday last. photo : Observer