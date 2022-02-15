Video
Tuesday, 15 February, 2022
Markets tumble, oil rises on Ukraine conflict fears

Published : Tuesday, 15 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM

HONG KONG, Feb 14: Asian and European markets sank and oil prices rallied Monday after the United States warned Russia could attack Ukraine within days as diplomatic efforts to prevent a war appeared to fail, while fears over inflation were also keeping traders on edge.
The losses matched a sell-off in New York and Europe on Friday as Western powers prepare for a conflict in eastern Europe after Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed calls by US counterpart Joe Biden and others to pull back.
Governments have told their citizens to leave Ukraine and US national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned last week that an invasion could begin "any day now" and would likely start with "a significant barrage of missiles and bomb attacks".
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was preparing to visit Kyiv and Moscow to try to head off the crisis.
The prospect of a conflict compounded the gloomy mood on trading floors after data Thursday showed US inflation hit a forecast-busting 7.5 percent in January, ramping up pressure on the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates by more than expected.
After sharp Wall Street losses on Friday, the dip continued in Asia.
Tokyo and Mumbai each shed more than two percent, while Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul, Jakarta, Wellington and Taipei were at least one percent down. Singapore and Bangkok were also off, though Sydney and Manila rose.
Paris and Frankfurt plunged more than three percent in early trade, while London was 1.9 percent off.
A "flight to safety for all markets will be the first order" if Russia invades, said Wai Ho Leong, a strategist with Modular Asset Management in Singapore.
"The impact on inflation will go beyond oil and gas," he warned. "For the rest of the world, it is potentially a massive food shock -- as Ukraine is a major exporter of grain -- mainly corn and wheat."
Wheat futures are up about eight percent since the start of the month.
Eli Lee at Bank of Singapore added that the volatility that had characterised markets so far this year would probably continue.
"In the scenario of military action, we could see a spike in oil and gas prices, which would exacerbate the issue of inflation over the near term, and result in a market-wide risk-off move," he wrote in a note.    AFP


