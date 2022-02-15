Habibur Rahman made chief economist of Bangladesh Bank

Habibur Rahman has been appointed as the Chief Economist (CE) of Bangladesh Bank (BB).

He was serving in the central bank as the executive director with additional charge at the chief economist section of the BB. Besides working as the CE, he will perform other responsibilities to be given by the central bank governor.

The central bank on Sunday issued an office order about this appointment. Earlier, the Board of Directors of Bangladesh Bank approved the appointment of Habibur Rahman as CE on January 20.

Bangladeshi nationals with foreign degrees and work experience with the World Bank (WB), International Monetary Fund (IMF) are usually hired for the post.

Deviating from this practice someone from within the central bank was appointed to this important post this time.

Habibur Rahman started his career in BB as research officer at the research department. He served in different departments of the central bank.

He obtained a bachelor's and master's degree in economics from Jahangirnagar University. He later obtained a PhD in applied economics from the University of Eastern Michigan and the University of Western Michigan in the United States. UNB





