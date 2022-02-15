Video
Stocks halt 4-day gaining streak on profit hunting

Published : Tuesday, 15 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE)and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined on Monday halting a four-day gaining streak as the dominant small investors booked profit on the Valentine's Day.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE slid by 28.78 points or 0.40 per cent to 7,060, after gaining 38 points in the past four consecutive sessions. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips also slid 7.91 points to 2,597 and the DSE Shariah Index fell 3.13 points to 1,519 at the close of the trading.
Turnover also declined to Tk 12.41 billion, down 2.67 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 12.75 billion.
Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 380 issues traded, 272 declined, 64 advanced and 44 issues remained unchanged on the DSE. A total number of 335,461 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 288.82 million securities. The market capitalisation of the DSE dropped to Tk 5,651 billion on Monday, up from Tk 5,671 billion in the previous session.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) dropped 70 points to 20,705 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 41 points to 12,432, at the close.


