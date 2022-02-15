Mandatory cost audit in all listed firms suggested



An ICMAB team led by its President Md. Mamunur Rashid offer floral wreath to Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam (5th from left) at the latter's office in Dhaka on Monday.

The ICMAB President apprised the Chairman regarding the present status and activities of the Institute and sought all out support from the Government for its further and rapid development, says a press release.

He also requested to the Chairman of BSEC to take appropriate steps to make cost audit mandatory in all listed companies in the wider interest of government, shareholders and society in view of the various services and effective roles played by cost and management accountants.

The Chairman highly appreciated the role of the professional accountants in the economic development of the country and assured to provide full co-operation for the development of CMA profession.

Among others Secretary A.K.M. Kamruzzaman, Treasurer Md. Ali Haider Chowdhury, Past Presidents Abu Sayed Md. Shaykhul Islam and AKM Delwer Hussain and Executive Director Muhammad Abdullah were present in the meeting.













