Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 1:48 PM
Fresh Cement builds Shahid Minar for visually impaired people

Published : Tuesday, 15 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 214
Business Desk

21st February is celebrated as International Mother Language Day across the world and as martyrs day in Bangladesh. Every year, this day is celebrated as a testament to the sacrifices made for the Bangla language by the people of Bangladesh, it is a time when they pay their respects to the martyrs.
While a huge portion of the population pays their respects to the martyrs, the visually impaired are usually left out. Mainly because there are no special arrangements for the visually impaired.
Yet, their limitation of sight has not been able to demolish the pride for the nation and the language, however it does limit them from paying their respects.
Fresh Cement took the initiative of building a blind friendly Shahid Minar, allowing the blind and visually impaired without putting their life at risk, according to a press release.
This architectural piece is being built at the Kalyani Inclusive School in Mirpur with the help of some of the nation's renowned architects.
The monument will have brail engravings, which will explain the history of the International Mother Language Day and some parts of the song "Amar Bhaier Rokte Rangano" The monument is being built exclusively for the visually impaired. Ensuing the location selected is safe.
This initiative by Fresh Cement is on its way to becoming a reality. This 21st February, 2022, take your visually impaired loved ones to the Kalyani Inclusive School and let them pay their respects to the martyrs of the International Mother Language Day the way they've always wanted to.


