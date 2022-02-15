Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 1:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Ship breakers seek duty cut on scrap ship imports

Published : Tuesday, 15 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 191
Business Correspondent

Ship breakers urged the revenue authority to lower import duty on scrap ships by two-thirds to stabilise the prices of iron and steel products in the local market.
They proposed to cut the rate from Tk 1,500 to Tk 500 per tonne to facilitate the country's construction sector.
Bangladesh Ship Breakers and Recyclers Association (BSBRA) put forward the demand at a pre-budget meeting with the National Board of Revenue (NBR) at its conference room in the city.
Presided over by NBR member (customs policy) Md Masud Sadiq, the meeting was also addressed by NBR member (VAT policy) Zakia Sultana and member (tax policy) Md Shamsuddin Ahmed.
Placing the proposals for consideration in the national budget for FY 2022-23, BSBRA senior vice-president Kamal Uddin Ahmed said the steel price of scrap ships in the international market has increased to $ 630 from $350 per tonne.
Besides, the exchange rate of dollar has also increased to nearly Tk 88 from Tk 85 in the last six months.
Due to the price hike of scrap ships and dollar, the prices of raw materials of the country's iron and steel sector also increased, resulting in adverse impact on the local construction industry, said Ahmed.
He also proposed to halve the VAT rate on rod at the supply end from Tk 1,000 to Tk 500 per tonne to help stabilise the product's market.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh Oceangoing Ship-owners Association (BOGSOA) proposed to remove 5.0 per cent tax at source for transporting goods abroad by the Bangladeshi flag-carrier vessels.
Abdul Baten, General Secretary of the association, said the government should remove the 1.0 per cent advance income tax (AIT) on purchase of ocean going vessels to attract more investment in the sector.
The Federation of Bangladesh Customs Clearing and Forwarding (C&F) Agents Association secretary general Sultan Hossain Khan urged the government to amend the Customs Agent Licencing Rules, 2020.
He said NBR takes too much time to renew the licence of C&F agents which creates obstacles for many of the companies to take part in the tenders. So, the renewal fee should be taken for 10 years at a time, he added.
Leaders of Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (BICDA), Bangladesh Shipping Agents Association (BSAA) and Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association (BAFFA) were also present at the programme.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BRAC Bank to provide banking services to internet service providers
AIBL holds business performance meeting
Union Bank opens Gokarnaghat Bazar sub-branch
Efficient management for rooftop solar equipment underscored
Love is in the air and on the ground with Emirates!
iValue, VMware to operate in BD, Nepal, Bhutan
BB's role in steering economic recovery appreciated
Walton launches new models of speaker


Latest News
Ukraine crisis: German Chancellor Scholz heads to Moscow
PM: Coast Guard to be modernised for new responsibilities
Israeli Prime Minister visits Bahrain for 1st time
Bangladesh pushes Canada to deport Bangabandhu killer Nur Chy
PM to open Ekushey Book Fair at 3pm
Malaysia High Court halts deportation of Khairuzzaman to Dhaka
UEFA to reward fans with 30,000 free tickets for finals
Champagne sales hit record as fizz returns with pandemic recovery
Gas supply in some Dhaka areas to remain suspended for 4 hrs
Brazil v Argentina World Cup qualifier to be replayed
Most Read News
West Bengal resumes incoming int'l flights from Feb 15
BUET, JU host workshop on inclusive edu in Bangladesh
Ukraine leader says NATO membership would 'ensure our security'
Child killed in Mymensingh road accident
Ukraine wants talks with Russia within 48 hrs
Hijab dispute: Indian state re-opens some schools
Children aged 12-17 to get vaccine without any document
Palestinian teen killed in West Bank clashes with Israeli troops
BNP fails to discharge its responsibility as opposition party: Hasan
Opposition chief whip Ranga's wife passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft