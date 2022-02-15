Tailors struggling to revive business from C-19 fallout

Tailoring shops are struggling to revive their business from the Covid fallout as demand for clothes made by the shops has fallen, said leaders of Bangladesh Dress Makers Association (BDMA).

Besides, a 10 per cent value-added tax (VAT) on service has raised the operational cost of the businesses, they said. The demand for dresses on the local market has risen, but the demand is mostly met by the readymade garments, they said.

Against the backdrop, tailoring shop owners are looking for the government stimulus and fiscal support in the national budget for the forthcoming fiscal year 2022-23 to revive their business.

According to BDMA sources, there are around 50,000 tailoring shops in the country and over 10 lakh people are employed in the sector.

Due to the Covid outbreak, the industry has faced financial losses of nearly Tk 500 crore since 2020 and many skilled designers and cutting masters were forced to leave the profession, the sources said.

BDMA secretary general BM Harunur Rashid told The Daily Observer that businesses were seeking the government's intervention to revive their business.

He said, 'Many were forced to shut their businesses as the operational cost became higher than the profit.'

Though a number of enterprises received a minimum financial support from the government stimulus package, the amount is too small compared to Covid economic crisis, said Harunur.

He said, 'Tailoring business is part of the SME business. So, the process for enjoying financial support from the government stimulus package is too hard for the businesses.'

'A number of businesses like Belmonte, Top Ten, Sunmoon and Aziz have employment capacity over sixty persons while many are running their business with just two or three workers. And the shops are mostly deprived of stimulus support,' he said.

The BDMA, a member association of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), has submitted several proposals to the apex trade body to boost the sector to make a significant contribution to the economy.

On February 10, in a pre-budget discussion with the National Board of Revenue (NBR), the BDMA proposed that the revenue board cut the VAT rate from the existing 10 per cent to 4.50 per cent for the FY 2022-23.

Now the business of the sector is very poor, it said. Harunur said, 'A total of 10,000 enterprises are paying VAT against their service under the VAT code S036300.'

Tailoring service prices in the country is unstable and depend on the clients' demand while order cancellation risk is over 40 per cent based on the present market condition, he said.













