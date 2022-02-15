Video
Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 1:47 PM
Construction of Sultana Kamal gymnasium begins at KU

Published : Tuesday, 15 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130

KHULNA, Feb 14: Vice-Chancellor of Khulna University (KU) Professor Dr Mahmud Hossain on Monday inaugurated construction works of Sultana Kamal Gymnasium on the campus.
The modern facilities embodying gymnasium construction will be completed by June next year, said Atiar Rahman, Director of Media and Public Relations of KU
The KU VC asked authorities concerned to complete construction works during the scheduled period considering its quality. He hoped that more new sportsmen would be found and students would get physical exercise opportunities after completion of the gymnasium.    -BSS



