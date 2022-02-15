Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 1:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

ULAB Hult Prize organises virtual opening ceremony

Published : Tuesday, 15 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 163
Observer Desk

University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) organised a virtual opening ceremony of Hult Prize, an international business competition, at 6:00pm on Saturday (12 February).
The virtual ceremony aimed to encourage participation and clear out all queries of the students of ULAB about the Hult Prize Competition, said a press release.
ULAB's Vice-Chancellor, Professor Imran Rahman, graced the event as the chief guest. In his speech, he presented the importance of exploration and how participating in different types of activities can help an individual gain experiences in life.
All faculties and previous years' executives shared their experiences and the values of participating in an international business competition like the Hult Prize.
Moreover, everyone encouraged the students of ULAB to present their unique business models to everyone.
This year's campus director, Abdullah Sorowar Alif, answered numerous questions from the participants regarding the Hult Prize Competition.
According to the media release, with a $1,000,000 global startup prize, the Hult Prize has introduced impact focused programmes and training to over a million students globally.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Construction of Sultana Kamal gymnasium begins at KU
ULAB Hult Prize organises virtual opening ceremony
A training workshop for the newly elected national director
2 held with gold bars worth Tk 2.5cr at Benapole
Female FFs to be honoured at national level today
2 killed in separate road crashes 2 in Dhaka city
BOU publishes SSC results, pass rate 79.15pc
Spring brings air of romance to Valentine’s Day


Latest News
Ukraine crisis: German Chancellor Scholz heads to Moscow
PM: Coast Guard to be modernised for new responsibilities
Israeli Prime Minister visits Bahrain for 1st time
Bangladesh pushes Canada to deport Bangabandhu killer Nur Chy
PM to open Ekushey Book Fair at 3pm
Malaysia High Court halts deportation of Khairuzzaman to Dhaka
UEFA to reward fans with 30,000 free tickets for finals
Champagne sales hit record as fizz returns with pandemic recovery
Gas supply in some Dhaka areas to remain suspended for 4 hrs
Brazil v Argentina World Cup qualifier to be replayed
Most Read News
West Bengal resumes incoming int'l flights from Feb 15
BUET, JU host workshop on inclusive edu in Bangladesh
Ukraine leader says NATO membership would 'ensure our security'
Child killed in Mymensingh road accident
Ukraine wants talks with Russia within 48 hrs
Hijab dispute: Indian state re-opens some schools
Children aged 12-17 to get vaccine without any document
Palestinian teen killed in West Bank clashes with Israeli troops
BNP fails to discharge its responsibility as opposition party: Hasan
Opposition chief whip Ranga's wife passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft