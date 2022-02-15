

A training workshop for the newly elected national director









A training workshop for the newly elected national directors of the 'Apex Club of Bangladesh', International Service Organisation, was held at Banani Club in the capital on Saturday. General Secretary of the National Press Club, Elias Khan attended the ceremony as chief guest speaker while the national President of the organisation, Apex Ruhul Mayeen Chowdhury, national vice President Md. Abdul Matin Shikder were present among others. photo: observer