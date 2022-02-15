2 held with gold bars worth Tk 2.5cr at Benapole

BENAPOLE, Feb 14: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained two people along with 20 gold bars from the Putkhali border at Balunda village in Benapole port area on Monday.

The detainees were identified as Liton Hossain, 25, son of Ali Hossain and Hafizur Rahman, 28, son of Azizur Rahman of the village.

Tipped off, a team of BGB-21 conducted a drive in the area and detained two people along with the gold bars, weighing 3.89 kgs, said commanding officer of BGB-21, Lieutenant Colonel Manjur-e-Elahi. The market value of the gold bars is Tk 2.5 crore. They were handed over to Benapole Port Police. -UNB











