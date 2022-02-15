Female FFs to be honoured at national level today

The government is going to honour valiant women freedom fighters (FFs) at the national level for the first time today, marking Bangladesh's golden jubilee of independence for their outstanding contribution to the country's Liberation War.

As per the FF lists of the Liberation War Affairs Ministry, Women and Children Affairs Ministry will honour 654 women FFs simultaneously at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the city and all Deputy Commissioner (DC) offices across the country at 10:30am on Tuesday, said an official handout here today.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque will address the national level programme at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium as the chief guest with State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira in the chair. -BSS







