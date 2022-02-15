2 killed in separate road crashes 2 in Dhaka city

Two youths were killed in separate road accidents in the capital's Shahbagh and Shahjahanpur areas.

The first accident occurred on Sunday night when a truck hit a bicycle in front of the Shahjahanpur ICD gate, leaving him dead on the spot.

The deceased was identified as Al Amin 25, hailing from Nazirpur upazila of Pirojpur.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to the Dhaka Medical College morgue for an autopsy on Monday, said Jamal Hossain, sub-inspector of Shahjahanpur Police Station.

Police seized the truck and arrested the driver over the incident, he added.

In another incident, a 28-year old man was killed when a speeding vehicle hit him in Matshaw Bhaban area of Shahbagh on Friday morning, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead at 10 am while undergoing treatment.

Confirming the matter, Inspector in charge of DMCH police outpost Md. Bachchu Mia said the body was kept in the hospital morgue for autopsy. -UNB





