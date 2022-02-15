Video
Tuesday, 15 February, 2022
Home City News

BOU publishes SSC results, pass rate 79.15pc

Published : Tuesday, 15 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 165
Observer Desk

Bangladesh Open University (BOU) on Monday published the results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination-2021 with pass rate 79.15 percent.
A total of 32,881 students appeared in the final exams while 26,026 passed the exam, said a BOU press release here today.
Of them, 15,593 are male and 10, 433 female students. Of the total succeeded students, 14 secured A+ grade while 894 obtained A, 4,015 got A-, 8,060 achieved B, 12,499 attained C and 544 secured D grades. The results are available on the university website www.bou.ac.bd.


