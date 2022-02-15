Country lags behind in gas exploration

Recently a virtual dialogue was held, titled "Gas-LNG Debate in Energy Supply: Costs and Consequences of LNG Import for the Power Sector." A number of noted energy experts, academics and think-tanks have jointly voiced at the dialogue that the government yet lags far behind from exploring the country's untapped gas reserves. And instead of exploring untouched land and off-shore reserves, government's energy authorities are more inclined on importing gas at a higher cost.



In all its practicalities, we find no reason to disagree with our energy experts and academics. A vested quarter is apparently against exploring our own gas and reportedly has a strong influence in government's decision making mechanism. And as long as the government keeps increasing imports, it is surely making a small number of people only wealthier.



However, in terms of fast-tracking gas exploration activities, we are lagging far behind from our neighbours too. And despite resolving maritime disputes with Myanmar and India, the government has done little to explore off-shore resources, whereas Myanmar explored a number of off-shore sources since 2012.



A multi-client survey in the sea to explore gas has been in talks since 2015, but without any progress up until now. Two-thirds of the country, namely the vast plains in the west and southern coastal areas, yet remains unexplored. We find it more than just difficult to believe, there had been no notable gas exploration since 1999 - the year the Bibiyana Gas field was explored.



Not that our state-run BAPEX (Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Limited) falls short of capability and resources. It reportedly has the capacity to drill three or four exploration wells each year, but it drilled only one in the past couple of years. In terms of drilling wells, India and Myanmar is far ahead of us in numbers and also success.



The point, however, excessive dependence on imported LNG is already having a negative impact on our economy. Not only imported LNG is 24 times costlier, but the financial burden for imported LNG was about Tk 6,500 crore in the last fiscal year. The cost will be even higher this fiscal due to the rise in LNG prices. Lest we forget, higher import prices will have an adverse impact on the consumer's purchasing power and LNG dependency is not environmentally sustainable either.



We are, however, not completely against LNG imports. As a temporary solution to meet growing demand, importing LNG may continue particularly for sectors where no immediate alternative is available. But in the medium to long term, Bangladesh needs to consider the alternatives to LNG import. Thus, it is essential to begin exploring our own reserves.



We call on our government and BAPEX authorities to focus more on a long term plan to address the country's growing demand for gas and start drilling more wells to explore gas reserves.

