Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 1:46 PM
Road accidents galore

Published : Tuesday, 15 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 239

Dear Sir
Every day in road accidents somewhere in the country tragic occurrence happen in the lives of some people. Most of the accidents remain hidden from public view. Uncontrolled accidents make people think that road accidents will happen; people will die and suffer injuries.

The pain of their relatives in the death of five brothers in a road accident at Chakaria in Cox's Bazar has also touched the countrymen. The question arises, whether such a tragic incidents will stop. Road anarchy cannot be eliminated without establishing overall discipline. Transport owners, workers, passengers in general, pedestrians, law enforcement agencies, multiple authorities concerned must all operate under a fair management, obey the law. Everyone has to play a responsible role from their own place. No individual or group should be held responsible. The skills and training of the driver-workers are just as important as the vigilance and awareness of the passengers or pedestrians.

Just as all people must abide by the law, law enforcement agencies must ensure that the law is properly enforced. In addition to that common people should remain alert when on the road.

Ashikujaman Syed & Samia Jahan
Over email



