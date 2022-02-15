

Need to start lobbying for GSP plus right now



The existing facilities that Bangladesh is getting for its international trade under WTO as an LDC will go there will be new challenges in business in particular readymade garment exports that will face higher competition with other rival countries which do have their own raw materials like cotton and other strong backward linkage industries like manufacturing capacity machinery.



On the other hand Bangladesh's major components in making products of cheaper prices are energy and manpower but these are not available now as per requirements. As a result doing business will be harder unless there is strong both backward and forward linkage industries.



In the post LDC period Bangladesh will lose its GSP in the European Union market which is one of the existing facilities that Bangladesh is getting as an LDC. But as a developing country there is option of getting GSP plus facilities to make export profitable. Without GSP Plus exports will be costlier in the EU destinations. So to get the GSP Plus this is the time now to enhance initiatives to assign lobbyist for export in the EU market destinations.



Apart from seeking permission for facilities under developing country status other initiatives must also be taken locally like increasing workers productivity, business friendly policy supports, infrastructure developments in particular smooth functioning of both sea and land ports.



Currently overall apparel business in the country is in good position as exports are rising and demands in the local market are also on rise. But the investors are facing hurdles in manufacturing level due to higher prices and low pressure of gas to run their captive power generators. The government in such a problem has taken initiatives to import LNG to meet the rising demands.



Still now major per cent of gas is supplied from own resources and a small amount is being imported which prices in the international market fluctuating every day. But why illogically the government is hiking overall prices of gas. It is not justified. To make export cheaper under developing country status such illogical policies are not business friendly. Aiming to go for competitive market costs of doing business should be reduced naturally. Another problem is in Titas gas distribution systems. Their billing system is faulty and they are not providing EVM meters which gives the investors actual data on gas use. Moreover with all such unfavourable elements they even raise gas bills.



In macroeconomic concept it is not right step by the government of hiking repeatedly prices of gas used for industrial purpose. Besides customer harassment is there in paying bills as well as in getting better services. They must change their about this to support exports in the post LDC status. Besides customer harassment is there. Aiming to reduce lead time among the major steps one is port efficiency and though by this it has improved a lot, it should go for further development in easing shipment and goods delivery process.



Along with both air and sea ports development of land ports are also a major issue now to speed up border trade. To cop up with growing competitive market the government needs improve its all types business friendly infrastructure to facilitate business which is to result for reducing costs of doing business locally first and secondly to be competitive in international market.



Demands for both cotton yarns and fabrics are high for the readymade garments export sector. But currently spinners are hiking prices and some cases it is their monopolistic business which ultimately not encouraging to use locally manufactured fabrics or yarns. Spinners should not be in monopolistic manner. It will not be ethical. If they charge fair prices exporters can outsource yarns and fabrics locally which can help to add more value in exports. Currently export orders for RMG is on rise and in the same time demands locally made fabrics and yarns are also on rise but few local fabrics and spinners want to take this opportunity which ultimately creates pressure on RMG exports. If such is monitored price will be competitive.



To face challenges in the post LDC, it is crucial that exporters enhance their capacity and skills by providing training to the workers. It is wise to enhance skill rather than expanding capacity. Currently at increased export orders many are investing in expansion of the factories but it may result a negative situation when the sudden export orders will fall. So, to face rising orders skill improvement is the most effective way to do good business. Besides in the ear of getting GSP to make export competitive labour availability and skinless will be a big issue. Already the RMG sector is facing shortfall of workers and it may rise in the coming days.



The above issues should be considered with an special focus by the government keeping in mind the post LDC challenges. Bilateral business relation should also be strengthened that there are many export destinations which are yet to be uncharted. Russia, Brazil, South Africa and many other countries could be a big market for Bangladesh and there must initiatives to enter these markets with big volume of exports.

The writer is a former vice

president of BGMEA and managing director, Rupa Group











