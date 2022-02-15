Video
Tuesday, 15 February, 2022
Countryside

Four ‘commit suicide’ in four districts

Published : Tuesday, 15 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Four people including three females have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in four districts- Manikganj, Barguna, Mymensingh and Barishal, in three days.
MANIKGANJ: A newlywed young woman has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.
Deceased Shantana Akhter Mitu, 19, wife of Joy, a resident of Koyra Village in the upazila. She was the daughter of Fazar Ali of Jamalpur Village in Singair Upazila of the district.
Police and local sources said Shantana got married with Joy, son of Khorshed Alam of Koyra, on June 31 last following a love affair. As Joy is a workless man, the couple had often been locked into altercations over family issues.
However, Shantana hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of a room in her father-in-law's house at around 12pm.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, the deceased's husband went into hiding soon after the incident.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Manikganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Abdur Rouf confirmed the incident, adding filing of a case is underway in this connection.    
BARGUNA: A female college student has reportedly committed suicide in Taltali Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Ruma, 18, daughter of Alauddin Mollah, a resident of Shikaripara area in the upazila. She was a twelfth grader at Taltali Government College.
Quoting the deceased's family members, Taltali PS OC Kazi Shakwat Hossain said family members of the deceased saw the body was hanging from the ceiling of a room in the house at around 1pm.
The family members, found a bottle of pesticide in the room, assumed that she might have taken poison before committing suicide by hanging herself.
However, a suicide note was also found in the room, the OC added.
GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A university student has reportedly committed suicide after leaving a note in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
The deceased was identified as Jubaer ibn Noor, 24, son of Noor Mohammad Kalon, a resident of Maoha Union in the upazila. He was a student of Eastern University in the capital.
Quoting the deceased's family members, Gouripur PS OC Khan Abdul Halim Siddique said the family members of the deceased found the body hanging from the ceiling of a room in the house at night and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.
However, a suicide note was found in the room where Jubaer writes that no one is liable for his death, the OC added.
BARISHAL: A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
Deceased Hasiba Akhter was the daughter of Mashiur Rahman, a resident of Dakshin Bagdha Village in the upazila. She was a sixth grader at Bagdha High School in the area.
Agailjhara PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Mazharul Islam said Hasiba's parents teased her over a trivial matter.
Following this, she hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house at night out of huff with her parents.
Being informed, police recovered the body on Friday morning and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



