Six people found dead in five districts

Six people including a minor child and an elderly man have been found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Chuadanga, Narsingdi, Kurigram, Bhola and Mymensingh, in three days.

CHUADANGA: Two people were found dead in separate incidents in Sadar Upazila of the district in two days.

Police on Monday morning recovered the half-decomposed of body of a schoolboy in the upazila after 25 days of his missing.

The deceased was identified as Hurairah, 10, son of Abdul Barek, a resident of Taltala Village under Chuadanga Municipality. He was a third grader at Chuadanga VJ Government High School.

Police and local sources said Hurairah went out of the house to take private tuition on January 19 last, but did not return. He had been missing since then.

His family members lodged a general diary with Chuadanga Sadar Police Station (PS) the same day.

Later, locals spotted his decomposed body at a graveyard in Taltali Village on Monday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police suspect that he might have been murderd.

The reason behind the killing could not be known immediately.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to nab those involved in the killing.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chuadanga Sadar PS Mohammad Mohasin confirmed the incident.

Earlier, police recovered the body of a man from beside a railway line in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 45, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body lying beside a railway line in Tangramari Village under Mominpur Union in the upazila at around 11am and informed the Railway police.

Being informed, Railway police recovered the body and sent it to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police preliminarily suspect that he might have been strangled, and later, his body was dumped there.

NARSINGDI: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a young man from a dental chamber in Ghorashal Municipality of Palash Upazila in the district on Saturday afternoon after three days of his missing.

The deceased was identified as Mir Mainul Haque, 23, son of Abdul Felu Mir, a resident of Ghorashal Dakshin Charpara Village in the upazila. He worked as an office assistant at a dental chamber, named Tooth Office, at Ghorashal Bazar.

Quoting the deceased's family members, Palash PS OC Md Ilias said Mir Mainul went out of the house for Ghorashal Bazar on Thursday afternoon. He had been missing since then.

As the family members did not trace him anywhere, his wife Shrabanti lodged a general diary with Palash PS on Friday morning.

Later, Dr Shihabul Haque, owner of the dental chamber Mir Mainul worked in, spotted the throat-slit body of his assistant lying on the floor of the chamber on Saturday afternoon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: Police recovered the floating body of a man from the Dudhkumar River in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 35 to 40, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the half-decomposed body of the man floating in the river near the under-construction Garder Bridge at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Police suspect that he might have died eight to ten days back, and the body was floated here from India.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

Bhurungamari PS OC Alamgir Hossain confirmed the incident.

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: A farmer was found dead at his cropland in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Md Nurul Islam alias Pokon Hawlader, 60, son of late Shahadat Ali Hawlader, a resident of Ward No. 3 under Dakshin Joynagar Union in the upazila.

The deceased's son Md Nuruddin said his father went to work at his cropland in Ward No. 2 under the union in the morning.

Later, he was found dead there at around 11am.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Nurul Islam might have been strangled by his rivals, alleged his son.

Daulatkhan PS OC Bazlar Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: Police recovered the body of an elderly man in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Friday evening. The identity of the deceased, aged about 60, could not be known immediately.

Gouripur PS SI Nazrul Islam said locals spotted the body of an unidentified man at an abandoned shop at Boyra Bazar under Bhangnamari Union in the upazila in the evening and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.

However, an unnatural death case has been filed with Gouripur PS in this connection, the SI added.









