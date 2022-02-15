Two women die from ‘wrong treatment’ in two districts

Two women have allegedly died from wrong treatment in separate incidents in two districts- Natore and Pirojpur, in three days.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A pregnant woman died from wrong treatment at Jonail Clinic and Nursing Home in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Sonia Khatun, 20, wife of Jahidul Islam Liton, a resident of Nagar India Para Village in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Sonia Khatun was admitted to the clinic in the morning with labour pain.

Dr Doly Rani did caesarean operation. The condition of Sonia started deteriorating while she was on the operation table. Following this, the physicians referred her to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).

Later, Sonia Khatun died on the way to the RMCH.

The deceased's family members alleged that the physicians of the clinic are liable for the death of Sonia.

The clinic authorities claim that Sonia died of respiratory problems.

Officer-in-Charge of Baraigram Police Station Abu Siddique said necessary action will be taken if any complaint is filed by the deceased's family members.

PIROJPUR: A woman has allegedly died from wrong treatment in Nazirpur Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Suma Akhter, 20, wife of Sumon Majhi, a resident of Amtala Village in the upazila.

The deceased's father Md Shaha Uddin said Suma Akhter gave birth to a child on Friday. After delivery, she became sick. A village doctor, named Sanjay Mandol, provided a prescription to her.

Following the prescription, the family members fed the medicines to Suma Akhter, but her condition started deteriorating.

She was taken to Nazirpur Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital, where she died.

The physicians of Pirojpur Sadar Hospital said Suma Akhter died from wrong treatment.

However, the accused village doctor Sanjay Mandol went into hiding soon after the incident.









