Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 1:45 PM
Flower price rises on Valentine’s Day

Published : Tuesday, 15 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145
Our Correspondent

Flowers being sold in Bogura Town on Monday to mark the Valentine's Day and the first day of Falgun. photo: observer

Flowers being sold in Bogura Town on Monday to mark the Valentine's Day and the first day of Falgun. photo: observer

BOGURA, Feb 14: The spring was received in an eventful manner in the district on the occasion of Valentine's Day and first day of the Falgun.
Enchanted teenagers thronged different flower shops. Due to increased demand of flowers, per piece rose was selling at Tk 50.
From the very morning, teenagers including boy and girl started to get to roads and parks  in a vibrant enthusiasm marking the day of love and re-promising.
The advent of the spring and the day of love were celebrated  at a time.  Celebrators were clad in eventful costumes in yellow and red colour.
 The spring festival is a favourite festival of Bangalis. The first month of Falgun is considered a new shape of nature and life.  This traditional spring day has been heightened further with the Valentine's  Day.
Marking two festivals at a time, affair makers, fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters made love posts on social media including Facebook. Sangshaptak Theatre and Theatre Idea brought out morning procession in the district town.
Initiated by College Theatre, a cultural function was arranged on Mujib Mancha by different organizations in the afternoon to welcome the spring.   
Flowers were selling at exorbitant prices in flower Patti in the town. While per piece rose was selling at Tk 50, gerbera was selling at Tk 30 per piece. Per piece flower belt was selling at Tk 150.
According to sources at Kararoa Phulghor in the district town, 17 flower shops of the flower Patti brought different types of flower worth Tk 20 lakh from Jashore.


