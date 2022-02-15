Five crushed under train in three districts

Five people have been crushed under train in separate incidents in three districts- Dinajpur, Jamalpur and Narsingdi, in three days.

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: Two young men were crushed under train in separate incidents in Sarishabari Upazila in two days.

The deceased were identified as Sajib Ahmed, 25, son of Jamir Uddin of Mendarber Village in the upazila, and Julhas Uddin, 20, son of Abdur Razzak of Rajarhat Village in Dhanbari Upazila. GRP Police and local sources said the Chattogram-bound No. 38 Mail Train hit Sajib at Chechiabandha Rail Crossing at around 3am on Monday, leaving him dead on the spot.

On the other hand, Bangabandhu Bridge-bound Dhaleshwari Express Train from Chattogram crushed Julhas on the Bhatara-Kendua Railway Line on Sunday evening, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered both the bodies and handed those over to the deceased's family members without autopsies as per their request.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jamalpur Railway Police Station (PS) Golzar Hossain confirmed the incidents.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A young man was crushed under a train in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

Two others were also injured at that time.

The deceased was identified as Milon, 25, son of Sekander Ali of Jhaupara Village under Polashbari Union in the upazila.

The injured are Masum, 20, son of Anwar Hossain, and Delwar Hossain, of the same area.

Local sources said the Titumir Express Train from Rajshahi hit a pickup van at Jhaupara Rail Crossing on the Parbatipur-Fulbari Railway at around 1pm, which left its passenger Milon dead on the spot and two others injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Parbatipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred them to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Being informed, police recovered the body of Milon and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.

Parbatipur Railway PS OC Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the incident.

NARSINGDI: Two people were crushed under train in separate incidents in the district on Saturday.

Of the deceased, one was identified as Opu Bhaumik, 40, of Raipura Upazila in the district.

Police sources said the Dhaka-bound Nishita Express Train crushed Opu near Methikanda Railway Station in Raipura Upazila at noon, leaving him dead on the spot.

On the other hand, another train crushed a youth near Ghorashal Station at early hours. He died on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered both the bodies and sent those to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.





