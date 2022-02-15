Cold-hit people get blankets in five dists

Over 8,761 blankets have been distributed among the cold-hit destitute people in five districts- Natore, Bhola, Mymensingh, Moulvibazar and Khulna, recently.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Blankets were distributed among over 500 cold-hit people in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Baraigram Upazila administration organized the distribution programme at Kurshait Bazar.

Upazila Parishad Chairman Dr Siddiqur Rahman Patwari was present as chief guest while Ward Awami League (AL) President Didar Hossain presided over the programme.

Upazila Joint General Secretary (GS) Anwar Hossain Dulal, Upazila Anti Narcotics Citizens' Committee President Abdus Sobhan Pramanik, AL leader Atiqur Rahman Master, and Juba League leaders Julfiqar Ali Mithu, among others, were also present during the distribution.

BHOLA: Blankets were distributed among over 100 destitute people in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday.

SSC Batch'99 Bhola Committee organized the programme in Dhania Tulatuli area in the upazila in the morning.

Fast Security Islami Bank Senior Officer Md Abdul Hannan, Secretary of Borhanuddin Municipality Pranay Saha, Senior Officer of Rupali Bank Limited Md Mehedi Hasan, and District Correspondent of DBC News and The Daily Observer Achintya Majumder, among others, were also present during the distribution.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A total of 111 blankets were distributed among transgender people and 25 gypsy families in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Friday.

Apex Club of Bhaluka, an international welfare organization, organized the distribution programme in Barta Village of the upazila in the morning.

Founding President of Apex Club of Bhaluka Md Moksedur Rahman Mamun, GS Dr Rezaul Karim Opu, Junior Vice-president Shafiullah Ansari, Treasurer Rafiqul Islam Riton, Service Director Anwar Hossain Tarafder, and Floor Members Sadimul Haque Babu, Riad Aman and Md Matiur Rahman, among others, were also present at the programme.

MOULVIBAZAR: Apex Club of Sreemangal distributed blankets among 50 destitute people in the district on Friday.

The distribution programme was held in Sreemangal Railway Station Hall Room in the upazila town at around 3pm.

Sreemangal Upazila Parishad Chairman Bhanu Lal Roy was present as chief guest while President of Apex Club of Sreemangal Abujar Bablar presided over the function. GS of the club Abdus Shukur moderated the programme.

Officer-in-Charge (Operation) of Sreemangal Police Station Noyon Karkun, Station Master Shakhayet Hossain, Municipal Councilor Mir MA Salam, Vice-presidents of the club Shamim Akhter Hossain and Syed Saluddin District Correspondent of RTV Chowdhury Bhasker Hom, and The Daily Observer Kamalganj Upazila Correspondent Salauddin Suvo and Sreemangal Upazila Correspondent Rupam Acharya, among others, were also present during the distribution.

KOYRA, KHULNA: A total of 8,000 blankets were distributed among the cold-hit poor people in Koyra Upazila of the district recently.

According to the Upazila Project Implementation Office, with the financial support of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, the Prime Minister has distributed 8,000 blankets among the cold-hit people in seven unions of the coastal town of Koyra.

Upazila Parishad Chairman Alhaj SM Shafiqul Islam inaugurated the blanket distribution programme on the Upazila Parishad premises at 10am on February 1.

Koyra Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Animesh Biswas and Chairman of Koyra Sadar Union Parishad SM Baharul Islam were also present at the programme.

Receiving the blankets, Abdul Khaleq and Sabura Begum of Koyra Village No. 2 said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given new blankets of high quality considering the suffering of the people of the river area.

"We are very happy to get the new blankets", they added.

Upazila Project Implementation Officer Md Sagar Hossain Saikat said that with the financial assistance of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, high quality blankets have been distributed among 3,000 families in first phase and 5,000 later.

UNO Animesh Biswas said that the blankets officially available for Koyra Upazila have been distributed through the chairmen of the unions.







