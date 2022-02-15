Man hacked to death in Bogura

BOGURA, Feb 14: A young man was stabbed to death and two others were injured by miscreants in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Tuhin Babu alias Queen, 24, son of Shahidur Rahman, a resident of Nishindara Purbapara area in the district town.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bogura Sadar Police Station Selim Reza said some local boys arranged a picnic at a badminton ground in Nishindara Purbapara at night. At around 11pm, a group of miscreants came with sharp weapons and struck on Tuhin randomly, leaving him seriously injured.

Rahim and Jhantu were also injured as they went there to rescue Tuhin.

Later, locals rescued the injured and took them to a local hospital, where Tuhin succumbed to his injuries.

Injured Rahim and Jhantu are now undergoing treatment at Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.

Taking of legal steps is under process in this connection, the OC added.







