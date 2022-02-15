HSC result: Females do better than males in Cumilla

CUMILLA, Feb 14: The result of HSC exams under Cumilla Education Board (CEB) was published on Sunday at 11am. The pass rate is 97.49 per cent. In the last year, the pass rate was 96.87 per cent.

Compared to male students, the female examinees did better.

This year 62,944 female students and 51,615 male ones appeared HSC exams under the CEB. Of the total 14,153, 8,757 female students achieve GPA-5 while 5,396 male students got GPA-5.

In Science Group, 9,972 students (5,572 females and 4,400 males) secured GPA-5; in Arts Group, 2,664 students (2,156 females and 508 males) achieve GPA-5; and in Business Studies Group, 1,517 students (1,029 females and 488 males) got GPA-5.

Out of 407 education institutions under the CEB, 97 ones have recorded 100 per cent pass.

Exam Controller of the CEB Dr. Md Asaduzzaman told journalists that despite Covid-19 situation, this year's HSC result has been very good for online class-taking and regular-monitoring system.







