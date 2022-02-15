10,967 pass in HSC exams in Feni



The photo shows the teachers of Feni Girls' Cadet College along with the students who passed the HSC exams this year. photo: observer

This information was confirmed by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kazi Salimullah on Sunday.

Principal of Feni Girls Cadet College (FGCC) Md Tofazzal Hossain said, a total of 56 examinees of the college took part in the HSC exams and all of them have obtained GPA-5.

Principal Prof Bimal Kanti Pal of Feni Government College said, three groups of the college have secured 674 GPA-5. Out of the total 1,408 appeared, 1,366 have come out successfully.

He further said, from Science Group, 392 examinees out of total 533, gained GPA-5 and 17 students failed; From Business Studies Group, 179 examinees out of 431 got GPA-5 and 12 failed; from Arts Group, 103 students out of 444 achieved GPA-5 and 13 failed.







FENI, Feb 14: The pass rate of HSC examinations was recorded at 59.39 per cent in the district. A total of 11,497 examinees appeared in the exams from 43 colleges in the district. Of them, 10,967 have passed with 1,692 GPA-5 achievers.This information was confirmed by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kazi Salimullah on Sunday.Principal of Feni Girls Cadet College (FGCC) Md Tofazzal Hossain said, a total of 56 examinees of the college took part in the HSC exams and all of them have obtained GPA-5.Principal Prof Bimal Kanti Pal of Feni Government College said, three groups of the college have secured 674 GPA-5. Out of the total 1,408 appeared, 1,366 have come out successfully.He further said, from Science Group, 392 examinees out of total 533, gained GPA-5 and 17 students failed; From Business Studies Group, 179 examinees out of 431 got GPA-5 and 12 failed; from Arts Group, 103 students out of 444 achieved GPA-5 and 13 failed.