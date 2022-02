KAPTAI, RANGAMATI, Feb 14: A mobile court here on Sunday demolished a brick kiln and fined it Tk 30,000 in Kaptai Upazila of the district for running this without license, cutting trees and hills illegally.

The mobile court led by Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Lailatul Hossain conducted a drive in Asha Bricks Manufacturing in Raikhali area of the upazila.

Executive Magistrate Lailatul Hossain confirmed the matter.