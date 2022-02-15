Minor boy drowns at Sadullapur

SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA, Feb 14: A minor boy drowned in a ditch in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Shekhar Chandra, 2, son of Chandan Das, a resident of Patilyakura Majhipara Village under Jamalpur Union.

Local sources said Shekhar Chandra fell in a ditch nearby the house at around 9am while his family members were unaware of it. Later, the family members found his body and recovered it from the ditch.

Jamalpur Union Parishad Member Abul Kalam confirmed the incident.







