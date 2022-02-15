Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 1:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Thrust on preventing human trafficking through social awareness

Published : Tuesday, 15 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Feb 14: Speakers at a function here underscored the need for preventing human trafficking through creating much awareness among people of all sections of the society.
"According to the report published by Prevention of Child Trafficking through Community and Networking (PCTCN), It is learnt that from 1971 to 2018, ten lakh women and children have already been trafficked to other countries by human traffickers. Moreover, they also said that monthly around 100 children and 400 women are trafficked by the traffickers into neighbor countries India and Pakistan, and the middle-east countries.
They made the comments while addressing a workshop on Volunteer Development organized by Chhinnomul Mohila Samity (SMS) at its hallroom in the town here on Sunday with Executive Director of SMS Murshidur Rahman Khan in the chair.
Amader  Gaibandha, a social platform formed by the students of the district, arranged the workshop in cooperation with District Empowerment and Manpower Office.
Chairman of Gaibandha Zilla Parishad Ataur Rahman Sarker addressed the workshop as chief guest. Deputy Director of Department of Youth Development Mahfuzar Rahman and Assistant Director of District Empowerment and Manpower Office Md. Nesarul Haque spoke at the event as special guests while Assistant Director of the SMS ABM Masudunnabi Lipon moderated the function.
The speakers, in their speech, said as the easy-minded people of the country are being victimised to human trafficking at all times, there is no alternative to creating much awareness among the common people.
In this context, volunteers' group could play significant role to prevent human trafficking if they are made aware of the issue, the speakers also said.
Chief Guest Ataur Rahman Rahman Sarker urged the volunteers to come forward with positive attitude and work sincerely to save the people of the society from the grip of human traffickers.  
Assistant Director of District Employment and Manpower Office Md. Nesarul Haque emphasised building social movement against the human trafficking.
A total of 50 volunteers from the district took part in the workshop.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four ‘commit suicide’ in four districts
Six people found dead in five districts
Two women die from ‘wrong treatment’ in two districts
Flower price rises on Valentine’s Day
Five crushed under train in three districts
Cold-hit people get blankets in five dists
Man hacked to death in Bogura
HSC result: Females do better than males in Cumilla


Latest News
Ukraine crisis: German Chancellor Scholz heads to Moscow
PM: Coast Guard to be modernised for new responsibilities
Israeli Prime Minister visits Bahrain for 1st time
Bangladesh pushes Canada to deport Bangabandhu killer Nur Chy
PM to open Ekushey Book Fair at 3pm
Malaysia High Court halts deportation of Khairuzzaman to Dhaka
UEFA to reward fans with 30,000 free tickets for finals
Champagne sales hit record as fizz returns with pandemic recovery
Gas supply in some Dhaka areas to remain suspended for 4 hrs
Brazil v Argentina World Cup qualifier to be replayed
Most Read News
West Bengal resumes incoming int'l flights from Feb 15
BUET, JU host workshop on inclusive edu in Bangladesh
Ukraine leader says NATO membership would 'ensure our security'
Child killed in Mymensingh road accident
Ukraine wants talks with Russia within 48 hrs
Hijab dispute: Indian state re-opens some schools
Children aged 12-17 to get vaccine without any document
Palestinian teen killed in West Bank clashes with Israeli troops
BNP fails to discharge its responsibility as opposition party: Hasan
Opposition chief whip Ranga's wife passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft