Thrust on preventing human trafficking through social awareness

GAIBANDHA, Feb 14: Speakers at a function here underscored the need for preventing human trafficking through creating much awareness among people of all sections of the society.

"According to the report published by Prevention of Child Trafficking through Community and Networking (PCTCN), It is learnt that from 1971 to 2018, ten lakh women and children have already been trafficked to other countries by human traffickers. Moreover, they also said that monthly around 100 children and 400 women are trafficked by the traffickers into neighbor countries India and Pakistan, and the middle-east countries.

They made the comments while addressing a workshop on Volunteer Development organized by Chhinnomul Mohila Samity (SMS) at its hallroom in the town here on Sunday with Executive Director of SMS Murshidur Rahman Khan in the chair.

Amader Gaibandha, a social platform formed by the students of the district, arranged the workshop in cooperation with District Empowerment and Manpower Office.

Chairman of Gaibandha Zilla Parishad Ataur Rahman Sarker addressed the workshop as chief guest. Deputy Director of Department of Youth Development Mahfuzar Rahman and Assistant Director of District Empowerment and Manpower Office Md. Nesarul Haque spoke at the event as special guests while Assistant Director of the SMS ABM Masudunnabi Lipon moderated the function.

The speakers, in their speech, said as the easy-minded people of the country are being victimised to human trafficking at all times, there is no alternative to creating much awareness among the common people.

In this context, volunteers' group could play significant role to prevent human trafficking if they are made aware of the issue, the speakers also said.

Chief Guest Ataur Rahman Rahman Sarker urged the volunteers to come forward with positive attitude and work sincerely to save the people of the society from the grip of human traffickers.

Assistant Director of District Employment and Manpower Office Md. Nesarul Haque emphasised building social movement against the human trafficking.

A total of 50 volunteers from the district took part in the workshop.








