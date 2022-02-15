Two more arrested over UP polls violence in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 14: Police on Monday informed that they arrested two more persons who were involved in armed violence during the recently ended union parishad polls on February 7 in Chattogram.

The arrested were identified as Md Shamsuddin alias Nishan, 20, son of Md Nazimul Islam, hailed from Maizpara of Satkania, and Jainal Abedin alias Ledaiya, 47, son of Sachi Mia, Amirkhil of Satkania in Chattogram, said officials.

Nishan was arrested from Subarnachar of Noakhali area on Sunday night and Jainal was arrested from Khagoria area on Monday, Chattogram district police superintendent SM Rashidul Hoque told New Age.

'We recovered two arms which were used in violence during UP polls on February 7. We are interrogating them,' the SP said.