DMP arrests 54 for consuming, selling drugs

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested a total of 54 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the ongoing anti-drug drives in the capital during last 24 hours till 6am on Monday.

According to a statement issued by DMP, as part of the campaign, police raided different areas under various police stations and detained 54 drug traffickers and recovered drugs from their possession from 6am of February 13 to 6 am on Monday.

During the anti-drug drive, police seized 273 grams and 102 puria (small packet) of heroin, 1.976 kilograms and 40 puria (small packet) of cannabis (ganja), 11,790 pieces of yaba tablets and 100 bottle of phensidyle syrup from them, it said.

Police filed 43 cases against the arrestees in these connections with respective police stations under the Narcotics Control Act. -BSS









