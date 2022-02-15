Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 1:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

DMP arrests 54 for consuming, selling drugs

Published : Tuesday, 15 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested a total of 54 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the ongoing anti-drug drives in the capital during last 24 hours till 6am on Monday.
According to a statement issued by DMP, as part of the campaign, police raided different areas under various police stations and detained 54 drug traffickers and recovered drugs from their possession from 6am of February 13 to 6 am on Monday.
During the anti-drug drive, police seized 273 grams and 102 puria (small packet) of heroin, 1.976 kilograms and 40 puria (small packet) of cannabis (ganja), 11,790 pieces of yaba tablets and 100 bottle of phensidyle syrup from them, it said.
Police filed 43 cases against the arrestees in these connections with respective police stations under the Narcotics Control Act.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two more arrested over UP polls violence in Ctg
DMP arrests 54 for consuming, selling drugs
Woman killed at Ctg hotel, man held
Women appear fortune makers in Barind area
Largest ever cut diamond at auction sells for £3.2 million
Checking China: What is the Quad alliance?
Prehistoric drum is top ancient find: British Museum
Are trucker protests start of Canadian populism?


Latest News
Ukraine crisis: German Chancellor Scholz heads to Moscow
PM: Coast Guard to be modernised for new responsibilities
Israeli Prime Minister visits Bahrain for 1st time
Bangladesh pushes Canada to deport Bangabandhu killer Nur Chy
PM to open Ekushey Book Fair at 3pm
Malaysia High Court halts deportation of Khairuzzaman to Dhaka
UEFA to reward fans with 30,000 free tickets for finals
Champagne sales hit record as fizz returns with pandemic recovery
Gas supply in some Dhaka areas to remain suspended for 4 hrs
Brazil v Argentina World Cup qualifier to be replayed
Most Read News
West Bengal resumes incoming int'l flights from Feb 15
BUET, JU host workshop on inclusive edu in Bangladesh
Ukraine leader says NATO membership would 'ensure our security'
Child killed in Mymensingh road accident
Ukraine wants talks with Russia within 48 hrs
Hijab dispute: Indian state re-opens some schools
Children aged 12-17 to get vaccine without any document
Palestinian teen killed in West Bank clashes with Israeli troops
BNP fails to discharge its responsibility as opposition party: Hasan
Opposition chief whip Ranga's wife passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft