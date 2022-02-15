Woman killed at Ctg hotel, man held

CHATTAGRAM, Feb 14: Police have arrested Ashraful Islam Sujan 25, the main accused in the murder of Shahida Jahan Sumi, 35, at Rose Wood Residential Hotel on Agrabad Access Road in the port city on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner (West) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Abdul Warish said this at a press conference at the CMP headquarters on Monday (February 14) afternoon.

Abdul Warish said "Sumi murder was completely clueless. Everything has been planned in cold blood and premeditated murder.

Sujan was hiding in her sister's house in Ashulia, Dhaka after the incident.

Meanwhile, Police recovered the body of an unidentified woman from a hotel in Halishahar police station on Thursday night.

Sumi and Sujan stayed at the hotel as husband-wife.

Assistant Deputy Commissioner (ADC) (West) Pankaj Dutta, ADC Public Relation (PR) Shahadat Hussain Russel, Senior Assistant Commissioner Arif Hossain, Pahartali Police Station officer in-charge (OC) Mostafizur Rahman and other officials were present at the press conference.











