Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 1:43 PM
Israeli PM to make first-ever visit to Bahrain Monday

Published : Tuesday, 15 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 171

JERUSALEM, Feb 14: Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was set to fly to Bahrain on Monday for the first-ever official visit by an Israeli head of government to the Gulf state.
Bennett's visit is the latest following the US-brokered 2020 Abraham Accords, which defied decades of Arab consensus that ruled out ties in the absence of a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Bahrain and its close ally the United Arab Emirates became only the third and fourth majority Arab states -- following Egypt and Jordan -- to establish ties with Israel when they signed on to the pacts negotiated under former US president Donald Trump.
Bennett was scheduled to meet Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa as well as other top officials, and representatives of Bahrain's Jewish community.     -AFP


