Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 1:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Russia sees ‘chance’ to agree with West on security: Lavrov

Published : Tuesday, 15 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 166

MOSCOW, Feb 14: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told President Vladimir Putin that there was a "chance" of reaching an agreement on security with the West, in what appeared to be a possible climbdown amid raging tensions over Ukraine.
"As head of the foreign ministry, I must say that there is always a chance" to find agreement, Lavrov told Putin during a carefully choreographed meeting when asked to comment on ongoing talks with the West.
The United States has warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could be imminent, and their western allies have threatened a crippling package of economic sanctions in response.
But speaking to Putin, Lavrov indicated that Moscow was prepared to continue talks with the West.
"Is there a chance to reach an agreement with our partners on key issues or is it an attempt to drag us into an endless negotiation process?" Putin asked Lavrov in televised remarks.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘My chopper held up by Yuvraj in 2014’: Modi’s Swipe at Rahul
People pray at the Trimurti Shrine, believed to bring love
Israeli PM to make first-ever visit to Bahrain Monday
Russia sees ‘chance’ to agree with West on security: Lavrov
Trinamool skipped UP contest in ‘Larger Interest’: Mamata
Erdogan arrives in UAE to boost long-strained ties
German leader flies to Kyiv to calm ‘critical’ Russia war threat
This handout picture taken and released by the Ukrainian presidential press-service


Latest News
Ukraine crisis: German Chancellor Scholz heads to Moscow
PM: Coast Guard to be modernised for new responsibilities
Israeli Prime Minister visits Bahrain for 1st time
Bangladesh pushes Canada to deport Bangabandhu killer Nur Chy
PM to open Ekushey Book Fair at 3pm
Malaysia High Court halts deportation of Khairuzzaman to Dhaka
UEFA to reward fans with 30,000 free tickets for finals
Champagne sales hit record as fizz returns with pandemic recovery
Gas supply in some Dhaka areas to remain suspended for 4 hrs
Brazil v Argentina World Cup qualifier to be replayed
Most Read News
West Bengal resumes incoming int'l flights from Feb 15
BUET, JU host workshop on inclusive edu in Bangladesh
Ukraine leader says NATO membership would 'ensure our security'
Child killed in Mymensingh road accident
Ukraine wants talks with Russia within 48 hrs
Hijab dispute: Indian state re-opens some schools
Children aged 12-17 to get vaccine without any document
Palestinian teen killed in West Bank clashes with Israeli troops
BNP fails to discharge its responsibility as opposition party: Hasan
Opposition chief whip Ranga's wife passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft