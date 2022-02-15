Russia sees ‘chance’ to agree with West on security: Lavrov

MOSCOW, Feb 14: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told President Vladimir Putin that there was a "chance" of reaching an agreement on security with the West, in what appeared to be a possible climbdown amid raging tensions over Ukraine.

"As head of the foreign ministry, I must say that there is always a chance" to find agreement, Lavrov told Putin during a carefully choreographed meeting when asked to comment on ongoing talks with the West.

The United States has warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could be imminent, and their western allies have threatened a crippling package of economic sanctions in response.

But speaking to Putin, Lavrov indicated that Moscow was prepared to continue talks with the West.

"Is there a chance to reach an agreement with our partners on key issues or is it an attempt to drag us into an endless negotiation process?" Putin asked Lavrov in televised remarks. -AFP







