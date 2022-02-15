Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 1:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Trinamool skipped UP contest in ‘Larger Interest’: Mamata

Published : Tuesday, 15 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188

KOLKATA, Feb 14 : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday thanked people for casting their votes in favour of the Trinamool, which is set to register a big win in four municipal corporations, where elections were held on February 12.
Ms Banerjee also said that the state administration would continue working for the cause of common people.
The Trinamool supremo, who had visited Uttar Pradesh last week to campaign for Samajwadi Party (SP), contended that her camp decided against contesting elections in that state in "the larger interest".
"The TMC did not field any candidate in UP as I did not want Akhilesh Yadav (SP chief) to get weak in any seat. In the first phase, I am hoping Akhilesh's party will win 37 of 57 seats," she told reporters.
The chief minister also said that she would be visiting UP on March 3 again to hold a rally in Varanasi.
Slamming the Congress, with which the Trinamool had not been on friendly terms of late, Ms Banerjee claimed that no regional outfit share cordial relations with the grand old party.    -NDTV


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘My chopper held up by Yuvraj in 2014’: Modi’s Swipe at Rahul
People pray at the Trimurti Shrine, believed to bring love
Israeli PM to make first-ever visit to Bahrain Monday
Russia sees ‘chance’ to agree with West on security: Lavrov
Trinamool skipped UP contest in ‘Larger Interest’: Mamata
Erdogan arrives in UAE to boost long-strained ties
German leader flies to Kyiv to calm ‘critical’ Russia war threat
This handout picture taken and released by the Ukrainian presidential press-service


Latest News
Ukraine crisis: German Chancellor Scholz heads to Moscow
PM: Coast Guard to be modernised for new responsibilities
Israeli Prime Minister visits Bahrain for 1st time
Bangladesh pushes Canada to deport Bangabandhu killer Nur Chy
PM to open Ekushey Book Fair at 3pm
Malaysia High Court halts deportation of Khairuzzaman to Dhaka
UEFA to reward fans with 30,000 free tickets for finals
Champagne sales hit record as fizz returns with pandemic recovery
Gas supply in some Dhaka areas to remain suspended for 4 hrs
Brazil v Argentina World Cup qualifier to be replayed
Most Read News
West Bengal resumes incoming int'l flights from Feb 15
BUET, JU host workshop on inclusive edu in Bangladesh
Ukraine leader says NATO membership would 'ensure our security'
Child killed in Mymensingh road accident
Ukraine wants talks with Russia within 48 hrs
Hijab dispute: Indian state re-opens some schools
Children aged 12-17 to get vaccine without any document
Palestinian teen killed in West Bank clashes with Israeli troops
BNP fails to discharge its responsibility as opposition party: Hasan
Opposition chief whip Ranga's wife passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft