Trinamool skipped UP contest in ‘Larger Interest’: Mamata

KOLKATA, Feb 14 : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday thanked people for casting their votes in favour of the Trinamool, which is set to register a big win in four municipal corporations, where elections were held on February 12.

Ms Banerjee also said that the state administration would continue working for the cause of common people.

The Trinamool supremo, who had visited Uttar Pradesh last week to campaign for Samajwadi Party (SP), contended that her camp decided against contesting elections in that state in "the larger interest".

"The TMC did not field any candidate in UP as I did not want Akhilesh Yadav (SP chief) to get weak in any seat. In the first phase, I am hoping Akhilesh's party will win 37 of 57 seats," she told reporters.

The chief minister also said that she would be visiting UP on March 3 again to hold a rally in Varanasi.

Slamming the Congress, with which the Trinamool had not been on friendly terms of late, Ms Banerjee claimed that no regional outfit share cordial relations with the grand old party. -NDTV









