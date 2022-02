This handout picture taken and released by the Ukrainian presidential press-service









This handout picture taken and released by the Ukrainian presidential press-service shows President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) welcoming German Chancellor Olaf Scholz ahead of their meeting in Kyiv on February 14. Scholz landed in Kyiv for crisis talks with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky aimed at averting a feared Russian invasion of the former Soviet state. photo : AFP