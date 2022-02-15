Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 1:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

UK PM urges Russia to step back from ‘precipice’

Published : Tuesday, 15 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 231

LONDON, Feb 14: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to step back from "the edge of a precipice", warning that an invasion of Ukraine could come within 48 hours.
"You've got about 130,000 troops massing on the Ukrainian border. This is a very, very dangerous, difficult situation," Johnson told reporters.
"We are on the edge of a precipice but there is still time for President Putin to step back," he added, echoing US warnings that an invasion could be imminent.
Johnson called on Western allies to "stand together and show a united front", and on European leaders to learn the lessons from Moscow's actions in Crimea in 2014, when Russia annexed the peninsula, and reduce their dependency on Russian gas.
"All European countries need to get (gas pipeline) Nord Stream out of the bloodstream, yank out that hypodermic drip-feed of Russian hydrocarbons that is keeping so many European economies going," he said.
Johnson said he had no plans to visit Moscow, but that he would be discussing the crisis with "various leaders, including (US President) Joe Biden, very soon."
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will later Monday chair a meeting of the emergency COBR committee to discuss the consular response to the crisis following Friday's update to travel advice, in which all British citizens were urged to leave Ukraine, according to Johnson's spokesperson.
The prime minister will also receive a security briefing from intelligence chiefs and will on Tuesday chair a full meeting of COBR to discuss the UK's overall response, said his office.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz landed in Kyiv on Monday for crisis talks ahead of a visit to Moscow to head off what Berlin sees as the "very critical" threat of a Russian invasion.
European leaders warn that the crisis is the worst threat to the continent's security since the Cold War, with Putin demanding a rollback of Western influence in eastern Europe and a ban on Ukraine joining NATO.
The United States has warned that Russia's forces are poised to attack Ukraine, and the western allies have prepared what they warn would be a crippling package of economic sanctions in response.
US intelligence officials worry that weeks of crisis talks have given Russia the time to prepare a major offensive, should Putin make the ultimate decision to attack Ukraine.
Despite a recent diplomatic push, a growing number of Western countries are withdrawing staff from their Kyiv embassies and urging their citizens to leave Ukraine immediately.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘My chopper held up by Yuvraj in 2014’: Modi’s Swipe at Rahul
People pray at the Trimurti Shrine, believed to bring love
Israeli PM to make first-ever visit to Bahrain Monday
Russia sees ‘chance’ to agree with West on security: Lavrov
Trinamool skipped UP contest in ‘Larger Interest’: Mamata
Erdogan arrives in UAE to boost long-strained ties
German leader flies to Kyiv to calm ‘critical’ Russia war threat
This handout picture taken and released by the Ukrainian presidential press-service


Latest News
Ukraine crisis: German Chancellor Scholz heads to Moscow
PM: Coast Guard to be modernised for new responsibilities
Israeli Prime Minister visits Bahrain for 1st time
Bangladesh pushes Canada to deport Bangabandhu killer Nur Chy
PM to open Ekushey Book Fair at 3pm
Malaysia High Court halts deportation of Khairuzzaman to Dhaka
UEFA to reward fans with 30,000 free tickets for finals
Champagne sales hit record as fizz returns with pandemic recovery
Gas supply in some Dhaka areas to remain suspended for 4 hrs
Brazil v Argentina World Cup qualifier to be replayed
Most Read News
West Bengal resumes incoming int'l flights from Feb 15
BUET, JU host workshop on inclusive edu in Bangladesh
Ukraine leader says NATO membership would 'ensure our security'
Child killed in Mymensingh road accident
Ukraine wants talks with Russia within 48 hrs
Hijab dispute: Indian state re-opens some schools
Children aged 12-17 to get vaccine without any document
Palestinian teen killed in West Bank clashes with Israeli troops
BNP fails to discharge its responsibility as opposition party: Hasan
Opposition chief whip Ranga's wife passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft